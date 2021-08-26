Commissioners approve 150K for children’s museum

PORTSMOUTH — The Candyland Children’s Museum just got a little sweeter thanks to a resolution approved by the Scioto County Commissioners.

During a Scioto County Commissioners meeting Thursday, the Scioto County Commissioners voted and approved a resolution that will allow $150,000 of the America Rescue Fiscal Recovery Funds to go toward the Candyland Children’s Museum.

The museum, which will be located at the corner of Market and Second Street and known to many as the Candyland Store, was purchased by a group of local investors on a lease contract for the three-story building. The group has been working diligently to bring play and learning experiences for children to the area.

“The Children’s Museum is anticipated to bring a lot of joy and happiness to children throughout our community for many years to come,” Commissioner Bryan Davis said. It’s about time something like this comes to our community.”

Davis shared that along with the expenditure of $150,000, the commissioners have also requested that the museum allow several admissions per year for underprivileged children who can’t afford to attend the museum an opportunity to play and learn.

“I’m very proud of what they have created and what their plans are,” Commissioner Cathy Coleman said. “After touring the facility, it’s amazing. It’s just wonderful we have something like this we can offer to children and families.”

Commissioner Scottie Powell also commented on the museum stating he has heard several times that there was nothing for children to do in the community and that the museum will provide a destination where children can go to learn and play.

“It’s a great mission. If you have never been to a children’s museum, I think the closest one is Chillicothe and I believe it’s a smaller space than what this one is going to be,” Powell said. “It brings a lot of people, not just locals, but a lot of people will travel and take their kids to these types of things. Great addition and very pleased to support this project.”

Davis shared with the commissioners he believed children will really enjoy the displays and exhibits within the museum and will be that many will be interactive and children will be able to learn from them.

“A lot of times when you hear the word “museum,” you think old,” Davis said.” This is more of a learning center for kids to learn about a lot of things that are affecting the community today, as well as all of our region.”

Upon completion, the museum hopes to have a blend of the Chillicothe and the Center of Science and Industry in Columbus, where it will bring in interactive exhibits, such as climbing structures and water tables, in addition to dramatic play areas and creative, performance and theatrical arts.

Davis reiterated what Powell said about the museum being a tourist destination and shared he believed the museum was looking to be opened by December.

“We all know how construction goes, but if they could be open for Winterfest, I think that would be a great addition for kids,” Davis said.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

