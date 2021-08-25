Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 20 and returned 32 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

JACOB TACKETT, 27, South Webster, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

WILLIAM EDWARD DURHAM, 22, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and OVI.

WILLIAM R. ARTHUR, 71, South Webster, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

ISAIAH J. ARTRIP, 18, South Portsmouth, Kentucky, Contributing to Unruliness or Delinquency of a Child and Tampering with Evidence.

DEANGLIO MONTEZZ THOMPSON, 21, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Contributing to Unruliness or Delinquency of a Child and Tampering with Evidence.

MARK ANTHONY WALK, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, Petty Theft and Domestic Violence.

BRANDY JAY FITZPATRICK, 37, Unknown, Burglary and Theft.

BENJAMIN GILLIAM, 33, South Shore, Kentucky, Burglary and Theft.

HEATH LEE WEST, 36, Piketon, Ohio, Escape.

BRITTANY KAYE MULLINS, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

SHYLA HART, 23, Oak Hill, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

JEFFREY ALLEN HOWARD, II, 34, Plain City, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Weapons onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

RYAN CHARLES ETHERSON-TABB, 25, Detroit, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DAYLEE WALLS, 36, Columbus, Ohio, 2 Counts Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana, Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Heroin.

JEREMY D. CRABTREE, 42, New Boston, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

KIMBERLY DAWN CONLEY, 23, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

JEREMY D. HORTON, 33, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

STANLEY E. BLANTON, 51, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JAMES D. WINN, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, Trespass in a Habitation.

SEAN C. BROGDEN, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft.

LORI MICHELLE FISH, 46, Winchester, Ohio, Vandalism.

JAMES D. McQUITHY, 45, Quincy, Kentucky, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

TIMOTHY W. CLIFFORD, 29, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

KELVIE LEE RIFFE, 53, McDermott, Ohio, 2 Counts Arson, Breaking and Entering, Domestic Violence and Possessing Criminal Tools.

JENNIFER RAE SHEPHERD, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

HAROLD DEAN NEWMAN, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft and Passing Bad Checks.

CYNTHIA J. GILLUM, 48, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Theft of Drugs.

TREVOR MICHAEL LEWIS FRAZEE, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

JENNIFER J. SCOTT, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

AMBER MARIE FRIEDHOF, 35, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

