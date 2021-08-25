Portsmouth OVI checkpoint results announced

PORTSMOUTH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an OVI Checkpoint on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The OVI checkpoint, funded with federal grants, is used to both deter and intercept impaired drivers and to raise public awareness of the continued problem of impaired driving on our streets and highways. Additionally, saturation patrols were employed in the surrounding areas to combat impaired driving related fatal and serious injury crashes.

A total of 284 vehicles were checked during the course of the checkpoint. Two vehicles were diverted to check for potential alcohol and drug impairment. No arrests were made.

In addition to the checkpoint, saturation patrols were conducted of the surrounding area, which resulted in 21 traffic stops, two OVI arrests and one felony drug possession arrest.