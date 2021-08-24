Spears places 4th in Nation

LUCASVILLE — Eon Spears, a senior at Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC), placed fourth in the nation at a brick laying competition.

In May 2021 Spears had placed first in the state of Ohio at the Skills Ohio Brick Laying Contest held in Columbus, leading to him competing in Nationals this past June.

“I knew when they didn’t announce him as second or third that he had won state,” said Larry Moore, SCCTC Masonry Instructor. “It makes me super proud because somebody like him doesn’t come around every year or every day. It is very rare to get someone who works hard and is very demanding of themselves.”

Spears had received a blueprint and was given three hours to complete his national project before two judges were sent in to judge him as a team. The judges scored him 868 out of 1,000 points and gave him advice on what he could improve, leading Moore to believe he has all the potential to take first Nationally next year.

Moore shared Portsmouth Block had been a very big help when it comes to donating material to students for contest and was able to provide Spears with enough supplies to do his project two or three times.

Spears said to prepare for Nationals he built around four or five walls as practice and built a wall like he would for the competition at practice the day before.

Within a week of the competition, Spears knew he had placed in the top 9 but was not sure of his exact placement until a couple of weeks later.

“It was very surprising because I didn’t feel like I was going to win or do that good in a national competition,” said Spears. “I am quite proud of where I placed.”

Along with winning fourth place nationally, Spears also took a job in Columbus over the summer with Lang Masonry where he laid brick, stone, and installed insulation at OSU Medical Center. Spears plans to continue working for the same company once he graduates this coming year.

“I’m very thankful to be able to come out here and work while being surrounded by a good teacher, good people, and to already feel prepared to go into the workforce,” said Spears.

Spears is not the only one hopeful that he will continue working for Lang Masonry, Keith Young, training supervisor for Lang Masonry, said he hopes to have him back.

“We would love to have him back,” said Young. “Anytime you have a young man or woman to show that kind of enthusiasm and come out and work every day that could be doing so many other things it’s always good to see.”

Young said he and his company have been working with Moore for years and hope to get more young students involved in the masonry program.

Spears’s parents, Nancy and Jeff Ellifritt, said they could not be prouder of all of Eon’s accomplishments.

“He loved Legos as a kid but when he came to us and said this is what he wanted to do we were both kind of surprised,” said the Ellifritt’s. “He jumped into a career that he can retire from and he’s going to be a very hard worker. All four of our kids are very successful and we couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Spears’s parents said Eon enjoyed working through the summer and really liked the crew he was with as well.

SCCTC Superintendent, Kyle Copley, is also very proud of the results coming from the Masonry program.

“Mr. Moore continues to go above and beyond, sending students to state and nationals, he has had four state champions and we couldn’t be more proud of him and proud of the work Eon has put in and how he has represented our school,” said Copley.

Moore shared he is looking forward to helping Spears in preparing for future competitions and hopes Spears will take first at nationals next year.

Keith Young, Larry Moore, Eon Spears, Nancy Ellifritt, and Jeff Ellifritt pose together with a cake in celebration of Spears placing 4th in the Nation. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_eon1.jpg Keith Young, Larry Moore, Eon Spears, Nancy Ellifritt, and Jeff Ellifritt pose together with a cake in celebration of Spears placing 4th in the Nation. Keith Young presents Eon Spears with supplies to help him continue his career as a Mason. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_eon2.jpg Keith Young presents Eon Spears with supplies to help him continue his career as a Mason. Eon Spears stands smiling with his National competition piece. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_0782.jpg Eon Spears stands smiling with his National competition piece. Submitted by Larry Moore

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

