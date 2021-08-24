Final Friday features three acts

PORTSMOUTH- Final Friday in Boneyfiddle will showcase its most interesting lineup to date featuring three distinct genres of music.

Set to take the Boneyfiddle stage Friday, Aug. 27 as part of the Final Friday series is up and coming artist Joe Clark, VIlla Mure and The ladies of Longford.

Joe Clark and friends will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Clark is recognized as one of Kentucky’s most original up and coming singer/songwriters. Clark hails from Henry County Kentucky and his music is deeply rooted in his Appalachian heritage.

Villa Mure, an emerging band from Louisville will take the stage at 6:40 p.m.

“Villa Mure just released its acclaimed original EP “Push & Pull” this spring and will showcase many cuts from that album,” Robert Black, organizer of the event and president of the nonprofit Boneyfiddle Project said. “I’ve been following this husband-and-wife team for some time now and they are on the verge of breaking through in the music industry”

The Ladies of Longford will also take the stage Friday at 8 p.m. featuring local music legend and Portsmouth Music Hall of Famer Hilda Doyle. The Ladies of Longford also features Doyle’s two daughters, Stephanie and Heather along with Elizabeth Blickenstaff, a very talented fiddle player from Lexington, Ky.

Final Friday in Boneyfiddle is a family friendly concert and admission is free. It is recommended guests bring a chair or blanket. Food and refreshments will be available as well as craft vendors.

The Ladies of Longford will take the stage Friday at 8 p.m. featuring local music legend and Portsmouth Music Hall of Famer Hilda Doyle. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_thumbnail_image1.jpg The Ladies of Longford will take the stage Friday at 8 p.m. featuring local music legend and Portsmouth Music Hall of Famer Hilda Doyle.