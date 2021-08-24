King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Center now open

PORTSMOUTH – Portsmouth area residents now have a new option for convenient lab testing.

The King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Center, located at 812 Spring Lane, will provide patients with the opportunity to have laboratory testing performed without leaving their vehicles.

“Over the past year, we’ve offered curbside testing for COVID-19 and some lab tests,” said James Neal, interim assistant administrator of King’s Daughters Ohio. “Our patients loved the convenience of this so much that we decided to open a drive-thru facility to make it even easier for them to access high-quality testing services in a safe, comfortable, private setting.”

The Drive-Thru Center includes two testing bays, an office area and laboratory space in a climate-controlled environment. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday. Testing is performed by appointment; orders from non-King’s Daughters providers are welcome. For more information, please call (740) 991-4000.

