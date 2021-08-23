Scioto County at high risk for COVID spike

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth City Health Department is advising the public that current rates of COVID-19 transmission are high and are forecasted to increase during the next two weeks.

The Health Department anticipates rates of new COVID-19 infections in the range of those seen in January of 2021, resulting in some serious illness and death. Rates of COVID-19 related hospital admissions, admissions to intensive care units, and ventilator use are likewise increasing.

On August 19, 2021, Southern Ohio Medical Center reported 24 hospitalizations related to COVID: ICU census = 5 (3 are on vents), Hospice COVID census = 3, and Med Surg Census = 16. From August 3rd to the 17th, 7 deaths have been reported. Four 4 resided in Scioto County, one Portsmouth, one Lewis County, and one in Greenup County.

Partially or fully vaccinated individuals represent at least one in six new Scioto County cases in August.

The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the dominant circulating strain causing more than 90% of recent infections. Reports indicate that severely ill patients in local hospitals are much more likely to be unvaccinated than all reported cases, consistent with recently published reports regarding the protective qualities of COVID vaccination.

Portsmouth City residents are being advised of these events so that they can make appropriate decisions to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 infection.

Monitor the ongoing COVID trends using the Ohio Department of Health COVID Dashboard