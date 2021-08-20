Sciotoville couple arrested for child endangerment

SCIOTOVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office assisted in a joint investigation involving the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Watercraft, The Ohio State Fire Marshalls Office, the

Thoroughman stated that on August 19, 2021, sheriff detectives responded along with the other agencies to execute a search warrant at 5603 5th St., Sciotoville, Ohio. The search warrant arose from an ongoing investigation from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources involving thefts and arsons.

During the course of the investigation, information was obtained that a 10-year-old child had been staying at this house with his mother, who does not have custody. This child is back safe with his father in Michigan.

Thoroughman stated that detectives were able to determine that the child was exposed to drugs, explosive devices, and horrible living conditions that could have caused serious physical harm or death.

This is an ongoing investigation that will result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury to include several counts of Aggravated Arson, a felony of the 1st degree, Possession of a Dangerous Ordnance, a felony of the 2nd degree, Possession of Drugs, Trafficking in Drugs, and Having Weapons under Disability.

Arrested was Louira Byrd, age 40, of 5603 5th St, Sciotoville. Byrd has been charged with 1 count of Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree. Also arrested was Blue Byrd, age 39, residing at the same address, charged with 1 count of Child Endangerment, a felony of the 3rd degree. Both are currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $100,00.00 bond.

Anyone with information should contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566. All calls will remain anonymous.

Louira Byrd Blue Byrd