Two former Scioto County Children Services employees indicted

PORTSMOUTH — According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office two former Scioto County Children Services employees have been indicted for child endangerment.

According to court records, Lisa Thomas 56 of Wheelersburg has been indicted on four counts of child endangerment and Renee Ginn 54, of Garrison, Kentucky, on three counts of child endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence and one count of tampering with records.

Thomas and Ginn are both believed to have worked at Scioto County Children’s Services with Thomas in a supervisor role and Ginn as a caseworker. Both allegedly were involved in cases involving Dylan Groves and Annabelle Greene, who were both killed after the children entered Children Services and were placed with members of their own families to care for them.

A pre-arraignment hearing has been scheduled for both Thomas and Ginn Sept. 8, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. This is a developing story, and the Portsmouth Daily Times will continue to follow and update as information allows.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

