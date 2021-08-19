May indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 13 and returned 24 Public Indictments and two Secret Indictments. There were two No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

RICHARD L. NORMAN, 52, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

CECILIA MARIE BAKER, 44, New Boston, Ohio, 2 Counts Aggravated Arson and Tampering with Evidence.

REBECCA LYNN HEDGE, 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DAVID J. SCHARBOUGH, 34, New Boston, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

SADIE WILLIAMS, 19, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Burglary.

GREGORY A. KENNISON, 32, Lucasville, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability.

STERLING JORDAN TUCK, 27, Dayton, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, 2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

TAYLOR L. PIERCE, 27, Dayton, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, 2 Counts Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

LISA THOMAS, 56, Wheelersburg, Ohio, 4 Counts Endangering Children.

RENEE GINN, 54, Garrison, Kentucky, Tampering with Records, 3 Counts Endangering Children and Tampering with Evidence.

DAVID ALLEN MAYS, II, 34, Otway, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Aggravated Menacing and 2 Counts Violating a Protection Order.

CHRISTOPHER PRIDEMORE, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Assault and OVI.

LARRY W. STAPLETON, 53, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits.

CARLA A. BLAIR, 45, McDermott, Ohio, Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits.

CHRISTINA M. HAMMONS, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits.

ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, JR., 33, Portsmouth, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

AMBER LYNN SPRIGGS, 34, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

RICKY L. SPARKS, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

JEFFREY ALLEN HOWARD, II, 34, Plain City, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest.

DUSTY W. CARRINGTON, 37, Vanceburg, Kentucky, Possessing Criminal Tools and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

BRANDON L. CRABTREE, 27, Lucasville, Ohio, Breaking and Entering, Petty Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

WAYLON J. HOLBROOK, 42, Homeless, Domestic Violence.

ROBERT M. LEWIS, 53, Lucasville, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

RYAN SLUSHER, 37, Lucasville, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

