Rohit Kataria Equal Access Scholarship Fund established

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of The Rohit Kataria Equal Access Scholarship Fund, created by a young man who is determined to have an impact on education in both the local area and the United States.

Kataria, who will be a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee in the fall, is one of the youngest individuals in the 47-year history of the Scioto Foundation to set up a scholarship with his own personal funds.

To be eligible for the Rohit Kataria Equal Access Scholarship, a student must write an essay of 500 words maximum detailing how he or she has persevered through adversity. There is no minimum grade point average requirement, nor a minimum standardized test score requirement for this scholarship. Available scholarship funds, in the amount decided by the Scioto Foundation, will be awarded to the single student in each application cycle who displays the strongest fortitude in the face of adversity.

The volunteer scholarship committee of the Scioto Foundation will make annual selections on behalf of the Board of Governors.

Kataria was inspired to create his own scholarship fund while serving a five-week internship through the Scioto Foundation earlier this summer.

“Working with Sharee Price at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, I assisted with a lot of the jobs and programs she carries out for the benefit of Scioto County students,” Kataria said. “I saw her passion and got an idea of what she does and how much her

programs are making a difference in the area. Her programs helped me so much, allowing me to have the kind of education I wanted.”

While talking about the Scioto Foundation’s scholarship programs during his internship one day, Kataria realized that creating a scholarship was something he wanted to do. He has established it as an “Equal Access” scholarship hoping that it will help make college a reality for many students who might not otherwise be able to get an education. Kataria says he hopes as many people as possible will apply for it.

Kataria is considering a major in Public Policy Studies at Vanderbilt as he is interested in making an impact on U.S. education, he said, adding that law school may also be a possibility in the future since it would greatly help him achieve his goals.

Kataria didn’t wait until he graduated from Wheelersburg High School in 2020 to begin helping other students along their educational journeys. In his junior year of high school he started a tutoring program, The Equal Access Foundation, to educate and encourage high school students of the area. He worked with two or three students each week in subjects like chemistry and math, and he found that several students kept coming back. He hoped the program would encourage those who pushed through the work to further their education.

Kataria describes a highlight of the time he tutored students when a girl studying for her ACT test increased her science score by five points; she was ecstatic, not just about her score, but about the realization that she could raise her scores with her hard work.

Kataria’s family immigrated from India to the United States for its educational benefits and the ability to give their children access to strong educations. Now this young man is well on

his way to carrying on the tradition as he “pays it forward” for the students of today and the future.

Contributions to The Rohit Kataria Equal Access Scholarship Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities or property.

Additional information about The Rohit Kataria Equal Access Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Manager for Donor Services or Ginnie Moore, Grants and Scholarships Coordinator, at the Scioto Foundation, (740) 354-4612.

Rohit Kataria donates his Jeopardy winnings to establish The Rohit Kataria Equal Access Scholarship Fund at the Scioto Foundation. Patty Tennant, Scioto Foundation, Program Officer – Donor Services is seen here to accept his donation. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Kataria_DSC_7613.jpg Rohit Kataria donates his Jeopardy winnings to establish The Rohit Kataria Equal Access Scholarship Fund at the Scioto Foundation. Patty Tennant, Scioto Foundation, Program Officer – Donor Services is seen here to accept his donation.