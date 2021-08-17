Ohio Historical Museum Pays Visit to Scioto County Heritage Museum.

PORTSMOUTH — John McHenry, Scioto County Heritage Museum President, is working to continue plans of opening the museum.

The museum will consist of three stories and will go as far back as the Revolutionary War, with plans of educational and research-based events after the pandemic. The committee also plans on working with other local museums, such as the Southern Ohio Museum and Roy Rogers Museum, to promote a shared message of keeping history alive in the area.

On Aug. 10, 2021, McHenry, along with other members of the museum, met with members of the Ohio Historical Museum to come up with a strategic plan for the local museum to open its doors.

McHenry said The Ohio Historical Museum took interest when they noticed their effort in creating the museum and decided to reach out. Since then, they have formed a relationship with each other.

“This was their first time down, so we gave them the grand tour and began creating our strategic plan,” said McHenry.

Ben Anthony and Allison Susor, two members from The Ohio Historical Museum, helped create a strategic plan that will show what the plans are for the museum, development, funding and overall, just moving forward.

“We are a nonprofit so having a plan for funding is very important,” said McHenry.

The Ohio Historical Museum is currently in the process of sending materials and from there, the committee will form a plan that will act as a roadmap for the museum to reach its goals.

McHenry shared he was very grateful to have the interest and support of the Ohio Historical Museum and hopes the partnership will continue to grow.

“It means a big deal to me that they took interest and wanted to help us carry on this plan,” said McHenry. “It was absolutely great to have their interest, especially since developing is a whole new area for me.”

McHenry will continue his relationship with the Ohio Historical Museum to move forward with plans of eventually opening the Scioto County Heritage Museum.

“Our mission is to preserve Scioto County’s past and carry it into the future,” said McHenry.

Member of The Scioto County Heritage Museum and The Ohio Historical Museum pose for a photo on August 10 after discussing future plans for the museum. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Museum.jpg Member of The Scioto County Heritage Museum and The Ohio Historical Museum pose for a photo on August 10 after discussing future plans for the museum.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

