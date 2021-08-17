Scioto Foundation announces second quarter grant awards for 2021

PORTSMOUTH — For the second quarter of 2021, The Scioto Foundation has announced ten grant awards totaling $50,150.

The recipients include nonprofit organizations in the local area representing the fields of community development, arts and culture, civic benefit, animal shelter, education and personal development.

Friends of Portsmouth was awarded a grant of $2,800 from the Ed and Helen Fannin Fund to be used for the purchase of holiday lights from Second Street to Market Street to enhance the Winterfest experience.

A grant award of $8,000 from the James and Tabitha Pugh Fund went to the Portsmouth Area Arts Council to assist with production expenses for the 2021-2022 Children’s Theatre Season. PAAC and Children’s Theatre will produce full-length live theatre presentations in November and April at the Vern Riffe Center for their 2021-2022 series.

The Portsmouth Area Community Exhibits was the recipient of a $2,500 grant to help cover the expenses of the 2021 Roy Rogers Festival that took place August 4 – 7.

The Portsmouth Little Theatre received a grant of $7,950 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund to cover half the cost of royalties or licensing and books/supplies totaling $3,000 and half the cost of four productions equaling $4,950 for its 2021-2022 season.

An award of $1,500 from the William and Mary Burke Unrestricted Fund was given to Potter’s House Ministries for the “PHM Community Garden Growing Futures and Enriching

Lives” project. The grant will assist with the costs of gardening tools and supplies for the garden.

A $10,000 grant from the Bess and Marie Pixley Fund was awarded to The Shawnee State University Development Foundation to provide support for the “Portsmouth Arts, Cultural and Innovation District: Innovation Plan.” The project, a technical assistance proposal, focuses on the creation of an Innovation Strategy Document that can be used to unlock grant funding for the “Arts, Culture and Innovation District with the Kricker Innovation Hub as the anchor of the district. The Innovation Hub would engage the Center on Rural Innovation for the development of the strategy.

Sierra’s Haven for New & Used Pets received a grant of $2,500 from the Russell Leiter Unrestricted Fund to aid in offering discounted adoption fees for shelter animals to qualified healthcare works who work directly with COVID-19 workers. It is the goal of the project to provide stress relief through the support of a companion animal.

A grant of $7,450 from the Duncan and Ruth Baxter Fund and the Benjamin Fried Fund went to the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center to help fund academic enrichment programs for fourteen school districts within Scioto County and the nearby area. Programs include the Youth MAX Leadership Training Workshop, the Scioto County Science Fair, Mock Trials, the Scioto County Spelling Bee and the Pre-College Summer Enrichment Scholarship Program.

SCOESC also received a $6,200 grant from the Virginia Smith Wolfe Fund for Arts and Humanities Programs provided throughout the school year to the fourteen school districts. The Scioto County Honors Music Festival and ESC Scioto County art shows such as “Visually

Literate,” “Youth Art Month” and the “Memory Project,” as well as an ESC Artist-in-Residency program at Wheelersburg High School, will receive help from the grant for the 2021-2022 school year.

The “Time Out for Me” youth personal development programs “Young Spirits” and “Spiritual Youth on the Move” were given a grant of $1,250 from the Edith Bannon Fund. The programs aid to develop increased self-esteem, self-awareness, self-worth and effective communication skills which will assist youth in recognizing their talents, purpose, setting and achieving realistic goals, and becoming valuable individuals.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts/culture, education, economic development, social services, civic benefit, youth personal development and healthcare. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.