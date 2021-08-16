Where’s the Beef?

LUCASVILLE — There may not have been anyone asking where the beef was Thursday evening of the fair, because they were out there in the heat and doing their best for the Beef Show. The Scioto County Beef Show of the fair was even pushed back to a bit later, to help compensate for the heat on Thursday.

Mackenzie Koverman won the Grand Champion Steer in her last year of 4H. Koverman is a member of the Country Circus 4H club and has been in 4H for 14 years. Koverman will be attending Ohio State University and study Agricultural Communications.

Another winner, the winner of the Reserve Champion Steer, Chase Conley, showed for his last year of 4H also. Conley is a member of the Animals R Us 4H group and has been in 4H for 10 years. He said about this being his last year, “I will miss all the fun memories that have come from the fair. I will be attending Shawnee State University to major in Education and continue my baseball career.”

Another little 4H girl who won in her first year was Lucy Montgomery. Montgomery won the Reserve Champion Scioto County steer. Montgomery said about winning and it being her first year, “This is my first year having a market animal and I also showed Dairy this year. I will be going into 4th grade at Minford this year. I have had the best year with my steer, Ace. He has acted so well and been fun to work with it. I will miss him, but it is time to get my steer for next year!” As hard as it is to some kids, many understand that this is what happens as she is already looking forward to her new steer for next year.

These beef winners are special because they show the many years of work and time the 4H kids spend when they take an animal to the Scioto County Fair. Both Conley and Koverman will say goodbye to something they have been dedicated to for over 10 years, and Montgomery will jump right in and take their places looking forward to her years ahead bringing animals and having fun at the fair.

Reserve Champion Steer was won by Chase Conley in his last year of showing at the fair. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Reserve-Champion-Steer.jpg Reserve Champion Steer was won by Chase Conley in his last year of showing at the fair. Submitted Photos Mackenzie Koverman won the Grand Champion Steer for her last year of showing at the fair. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Coverman-Steer.jpg Mackenzie Koverman won the Grand Champion Steer for her last year of showing at the fair. Submitted Photos What coud be sweeter picture than that of the younger kids who are just beginning to show their animals. Lucy Montgomery kissing her Reserve Champion Scioto County Steer. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Montgomery-Beef.jpg What coud be sweeter picture than that of the younger kids who are just beginning to show their animals. Lucy Montgomery kissing her Reserve Champion Scioto County Steer. Submitted Photos

