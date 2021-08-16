That’s a wrap!

LUCASVILLE — Despite the heat and rain during the week of the county fair, many still decided to venture out and see what the fair was all about.

With temperatures in the high 90s and rain predicted throughout the week, residents of Scioto County still attended the fair to spend some family time before children headed back to school. While attendance was lower this year than in previous years, many families and vendors enjoyed picking up some carnival food and watching live entertainment.

Portsmouth Public Library’s Average Services Coordinator, Kristin Baker, has been with the Bookmobile for the past four years at the Scioto County Fair. Baker shared each year she has attended, she has enjoyed meeting new people and being a part of the fair.

“We love being a part of the community and providing games and prizes for all ages,” said Baker.

Although attendance looked lower than past years, Baker said it might not have been as different as it seemed.

“It seems a lot slower, but we have still had great numbers, at least for our section here,” said Baker. “We are having a sale on the Bookmobile and games as well, so we do have a lot going on.”

The Portsmouth Public Library is looking forward to hopefully getting the Bookmobile on the road again soon. However, Baker was not the only one who was happy to be back at the fair.

Local fairgoer and past 4H member Moriah MacDonald was happy to see old friends, enjoy the food and continue to watch the same children get older and older once again.

“All of my 4H age siblings are in 4H and my daughter is now a Clover Bud,” said MacDonald.

While temperatures and humidity were the talk of the fair, many 4H children didn’t let the heat stop them from showing their animals. 4H’ers could be seen tending to their animals throughout the fair, making sure they were hydrated and in tip-top shape to be shown during the livestock shows.

“We always look forward to the animal shows because we know someone in every show,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald is looking forward to attending future fairs and having the same experience year after year since she was younger.

With live entertainment each night at the fair, country music artist Sammy Kershaw drew one of the largest crowds of the week, filling the grandstands and stage lawn Friday evening.

“It is great to be here,” Kershaw said to fans at the show. “We are happy to be back on the road and out playing for you guys again.”

Kershaw played all the hits and some of his new music, which led audience members to get on their feet and dance. On Saturday, the demo derby also drew a crowd as fans anxiously watched as cars slammed into each other and families reminisced about past fairs.

“As far as I can remember, the fair has been about the same and that’s exactly what I look forward to every year,” said MacDonald. “I know that everyone is a little scared because of what’s going on, but I think if we can take proper precautions and get vaccinated that we can still continue to have a fun fair every year.”

The Portsmouth Public Library Bookmobile was set up at the county fair giving children a chance to pick out a book and play games during the week. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_IMG_0460.jpg The Portsmouth Public Library Bookmobile was set up at the county fair giving children a chance to pick out a book and play games during the week. Families enjoyed rides and fair food at the 2021 Scioto County Fair https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_fair-4.jpg Families enjoyed rides and fair food at the 2021 Scioto County Fair Photo by Adam Black | Daily Times Country music artist Sammy Kershaw waves to fans Friday evening as he sings all his top hits at the Scioto County Fair. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Sammy-1.jpg Country music artist Sammy Kershaw waves to fans Friday evening as he sings all his top hits at the Scioto County Fair. Photo by Adam Black | Daily Times

Scioto County Fair finishes strong

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at 740-353-3101 ext. 1931 or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

