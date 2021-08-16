Grand and Reserve Champion Rabbits are announced

LUCASVILLE — Gage Hall has got this! This being raising Grand Champion Market Rabbits. This is his fifth win in a row of his rabbit being chosen the Grand Champion. Hall is a member of the Hip Hop 4H group and is an eighth-grader at Wheelersburg.

Hall said about raising rabbits, “It is fun and I’ve enjoyed it. And when asked if he thought he could win this many times in a row he said, “Not at all.” Hall was asked if he felt he had the key to knowing how to win Grand Champion and he said that he did. He added that it is both how you feed and care for the rabbits. He said that he will most likely continue to show rabbits until he graduates.

Shelby Hurst had the Reserve Champion Market Rabbit. Hurst is a member of the Laura Livestockers 4H group and she will be in the fifth grade at Portsmouth West. This was only Hurst’s second year of presenting rabbits. “I was super excited when I won. I like raising rabbits, but it is a lot of work. You have to have confidence and you have to work on them every day.” When asked if she felt she had a champion this year she had this to say, “I think what the judge says, is what my decision is.” Hurst added about 4H and residing rabbits, “I think learning more about them is really fun and my favorite part about the fair is making new friends.”

Her advice on showing rabbits was, “You just have to have a positive attitude and to do your best.” Some strong advice from such a young lady who feels she has already learned a lot about rabbits.

The work that all of these kids put in and then presenting at the shows are what these 4H kids look forward to every year and getting to have a full week’s fair with everyone seemed to make all the kids happy and positive whether they were in first place or did not place at all. Speaking with the champions, each and everyone said that they had so much fun.

