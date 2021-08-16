School bells begin ringing this week

SCIOTO — Several students will be returning to the classroom this week, with COVID-19 still causing an impact on education.

As the day for students to return to the classroom comes closer, superintendents have been working diligently to follow guidelines and keep student, faculty, and staff safe and healthy. Local superintendent Jeremy Litteral from Minford Local Schools shared he is looking forward to seeing the students and hopes even with COVID-19 lingering, students can have a great school year.

“We are excited for a school year that is as normal as it can be, full of learning, meeting our students where they are academically, and challenging them to become the best learners they can be,” Litteral said. “Even though many of the procedures put in place last year to protect our students and staff from COVID will still be in place, our goal is to create a learning environment that is safe, but still the environment our kids need to learn, grow, and be kids.”

Litteral explained that staff will continue to follow protocols and procedures for COVID safety with enhanced cleaning procedures throughout the school day and in the evenings and encourages students who want to wear a mask to protect themselves from the spread of COVID so.

“We are excited for a great year and can’t wait to have students in our buildings on Aug. 25,” Litteral said.

Litteral has posted Minford’s operating plan beginning with the notice that all students Preschool through 12th grade will attend school in person five days a week, with Preschool attending only four days.

Masks are not required but are highly encouraged if not vaccinated or not eligible. Bus requirements per CDC requirements are all drivers and passengers on school buses are required to wear masks at all times.

Superintendent of Bloom-Vernon Local School District, Mark Kreischer, also has a five-day-a-week student return plan and does not require masks but highly recommends them. The school will be conducting temperature checks before entry to the school buildings and if the building reaches 10 active, positive cases, the staff and students will be required to wear masks for 10 calendar days.

Portsmouth West’s Superintendent Tony Bazler has posted the five in-person school days and mentions it is their goal to keep their students back in school. Bazler mentions that the Ohio Department of Health strongly recommends vaccinations for staff and eligible students.

New Boston Local Schools has a 2021-2022 Back to School Plan listed, which differs from others. It states that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status and will be re-evaluated every month. The school will also conduct temperature checks before entrance to the building. PreK-sixth grade students will eat breakfast in their classrooms.

New Boston Local Schools also references indoor sports activities and masks will be required unless participating, playing, or sitting on the bench. The New Boston Local School Board states that they authorize the superintendent, Melinda Burnside, to update this plan according to orders, mandates, and recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and other related Ohio and local offices.

Several other districts have released plans for students returning to school and information can be found on the district’s school website.

An aerial view of the Minford Local School District which opens on August 25, 2021. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Minford-schools.jpg An aerial view of the Minford Local School District which opens on August 25, 2021. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

