Mercy Hospital’s Blessed Virgin Mary Statue refurbished and relocated to Holy Trinity Parish

PORTSMOUTH — For many years, a Blessed Virgin Mary statue stood behind SOMC’s Madonna Hall, formerly known as Mercy Hospital. Now, the statue has a new home to stand tall for many more years.

Through monies from SOMC and the estate of Richard J. Bess, Portsmouth Monument refurbished the statue and prepared it to be moved to its new location.

At the onset of the project, Father Joe Yokum, former pastor of the Scioto County Catholic Consortium, accepted the statue to be placed on the property of Holy Trinity Parish in West Portsmouth, OH.

The statue joins a list of other monuments and items donated back to the Catholic community from Mercy Hospital. The altar from Mercy Chapel is now at St. Peter’s Parish in Wheelersburg, OH and the windows of Mercy Chapel are in Holy Redeemer Parish Hall in Portsmouth.

Although Mercy Hospital is no longer in operation, its legacy lives on through the monuments and pieces that are now proudly located in Catholic churches around the community.

“It was an honor for the SOMC Development Foundation to be a part of this project,” said Angela Wells-Coburn, SOMC Director of Community Relations and Development. “From Mercy Hospital to Holy Trinity Parish, this statue has a rich legacy in our community that will continue for many years to come.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_14161-2-.jpeg Through monies from SOMC and the estate of Richard J. Bess, Portsmouth Monument refurbished the statue and prepared it to be moved to its new location.