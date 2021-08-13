Indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on August 6 and returned 27 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

MARQUICE L. KENDRICK, 33, Huntington, West Virginia, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

AMANDA L. HALL, 36, Vanceburg, Kentucky, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

DAVID V. BOGGS, 53, Vanceburg, Kentucky, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

CALVIN R. EDGINGTON, 41, Vanceburg, Kentucky, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

JAMES L. WAGNER-DINGESS, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

KEIYA M. HOWARD, 48, Inkster, Michigan, 11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards, 8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards, 2 Counts Identity Fraud and Possession of Marihuana.

JAMES LOVEJOY, 47, Inkster, Michigan, 11 Counts Misuse of Credit Cards, 8 Counts Forging Identification Cards or Selling or Distributing Forged Identification Cards, 2 Counts Identity Fraud and Possession of Marihuana.

JEREMY D. CRABTREE, 42, New Boston, Ohio, Aggravated Menacing and Violating a Protection Order.

ROY TYLER KING, 33, New Boston, Ohio, Criminal Mischief, Burglary and Possessing Criminal Tools.

ANDREA CRAGER, 37, Sciotoville, Ohio, Felonious Assault and Assault.

ALEXIS NELSON, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Endangering Children and Tampering with Evidence.

DEJON L. CLARK, 27, Detroit, Michigan, Having Weapons while under Disability, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

KELLIE JO PRINCE, 21, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

JANET THOMPSON, 53, Vanceburg, Kentucky, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

JANICE M. RAINES, 53, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

DAMEARE MICAH COWART, 20, Pontiac, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana, Possession of Marihuana, Possession of Heroin and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

KYEIRE J. COWART, 20, Pontiac, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana, Possession of Marihuana, Possession of Heroin and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

STEVEN JAMAAL HICKS, 25, Detroit, Michigan, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

ANTUAN MARION JONES, 29, Detroit, Michigan, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

DAZESHAWN DEMOND CRIM, 26, Detroit, Michigan, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

ANTONIO M. JOHNSON, 31, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Marihuana.

CODIE L. CHAMBERS, 28, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

BRUCE T. LUTE, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

ROBERT GENE PORTER, 34, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Petty Theft, Counterfeiting and Attempted Counterfeiting.

JAIME MARIE JONES, 28, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

ROBERT LEE GAMBILL, III, 32, New Boston, Ohio, Burglary.

CARL DUSTIN PISTOLE, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, 3 Counts Murder, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Abduction, 2 Counts Tampering with Evidence and Failure to Stop after an Accident.

