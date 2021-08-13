Sisters vie for Championship in the Swine Show

LUCASVILLE — Family seems to be the word among the 2021 Scioto County Fair animals as several of the winners have been siblings and/or cousins this year.

The lamb’s show had twins and now during the Swine Show sisters, Kaylee and Kasey Essman were competing in the final competition for Grand Champion Market Hog. The older sister, Kaylee came out on top, but both were happy with the results. Also in the Swine show the Reserve Champion Hog winner Kain Stanley’s brother, Zavier, won Reserve Champion in his division and last year his sister, Jazelle, won Grand Champion in her division. The 4H animal shows are quite a family affair.

Speaking with the Essman girls’ mother, Cora Essman, she said that it was a ‘battle of the sisters’. Her youngest Kasey did win Grand Champion in her division, so both did very well.

Kaylee Essman the winner of the Grand Champion Hog is a member of the Pig Pals 4H group and will be a sophomore at Minford this year. She has been in 4H since she was nine and started with horses and added hogs later.

“It was really hard, especially me being the oldest because I was really rooting for her to win,” Kaylee said. “She’s my biggest supporter so I’m her biggest supporter.”

When talking about her hog she said, “I knew he was good, but I wasn’t expecting Grand Champion, good maybe third or something. I was really surprised and I was actually probably in shock.” When asked which she liked best horses or hogs, she that the question was a hard one, “I love all the work I put into my pig, so probably my hog.” She said that she plans to do both horses and hogs until she graduates.

Kasey Essman, Kaylee’s younger sister (they are only a year apart in age) was asked how it was competiting against her older sister for Grand Champion and she said, “I honestly hated it because I wanted my sister to win so bad, but then I wanted to win too.” She said about being in the ring together, “It was cool because usually we’re never with each other, it made it fun.” She said she liked showing hogs too, but that she used to not like it. She said that she likes the horses better, mainly because she gets to keep them and they are hers. At the end, when the champion was announced and Kaylee won, Kasey dropped her whip and ran to hug her sister, they truly were each other’s best supporters.

Kain Stanley who was the winner of the Reserve Champion Hog belongs to the Wheelersburg Pirates 4H group and has been in 4H for six years, where he has always shown hogs, he will be a freshman this year at Wheelersburg. He said that he had won in his class a couple of times, but this was the first time winning the Reserve Champion. ” I was very surprised and have never done this good.”

Stanley talked about the fair and showing this year compared to last year, “It was nice having the full week, not having to worry about anything. I plan on showing hogs until I graduate and would like to win Grand Champion.” He said that his brother Zavier and sister, Jazelle competed against each other in their division and that they were very happy for him. Stanley wanted to give a shout-out to Brock Woolridge, Zack and Andrew Shope, his brother and sister, plus his parents Natalie and Greg for helping him.

Families helping and sharing all the time with these 4H animals is a great tradition for all the families that did it this year for the Scioto County Fair.

4th from the left is Kaylee Essman with her Grand Champion Hog, along with ther family. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Grand-Hog.jpg 4th from the left is Kaylee Essman with her Grand Champion Hog, along with ther family. Sarah Herdman Kain Stanley- Front Center- along with his Reserve Champion Hog and members of his family. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Reserve-Hog.jpg Kain Stanley- Front Center- along with his Reserve Champion Hog and members of his family. Sarah Herdman

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

