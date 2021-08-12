Coriell and Carver take top spots in Goat Show

LUCASVILLE — Tuesday at the fair was a busy one with the Rabbit Show Tuesday morning and the Goat Show Tuesday evening.

The Grand Champion Market Goat this year went to Gracyn Coriell. Coriell is a member of the Happy Campers 4H group and will be a sophomore at Minford High School this year. Coriell, like some of the other winners, not only won Grand Champion Market Goat but continued winning with Best of Scioto County, Grand Champion Breeding Doe, 1st place in class with March Breeding Doe and 2nd Place in Senior Showmanship.

“It was a really great night,” Coriell said. “I honestly didn’t think I was going to win.”

She said she had won Grand Champion last year and thought there was no way she would win back to back, but pulled it off, again.

“I was honestly in shock. It was really stressful waiting,” Coriell said. “It was really close, there were a lot of great animals there.”

Coriell has been showing goats for seven years now. Coriell said that she also enjoyed getting to see everyone in the county come all together and show their animals,

“It was really good for the community,” She said this after talking about the difference between last year with no one to be there to this year and the relatives and friends being there. When asked if she plans on continuing showing goats until she graduates, she said that she believes she will and that she would like to get into some more open shows also. She said that she has shown at the Ohio State Fair one time too.

The Reserve Champion Market Goat was won by Carson Carver. Carver is a member of the Goat Getters 4H group. He will be in the 8th grade at Northwest this year. This is Carver’s fifth year in 4H. He said he had won in his class before.

“I was surprised and excited when they announced my name,” Carver said.

He also said that he knew he had a good goat this year. He said it was a lot better this year that his family and friends were able to be there. Carver wanted to give a shout-out to Taylor Jones for a great goat.

There are no winners or losers among most of these 4H‘ers who show animals, they are sort of kindred spirits and they are constantly wishing each other well before their shows.

The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Goat owners showed why 4H and showing animals is special because even though they were competitors, they were in the ring and giving each other fist bumps. People many times ask, ‘why do these parents and kids fool with the animals and all the work that goes into showing’? This example of camaraderie is one of those reasons. It teaches kids how to take on responsibility, but the friends they gain during the fair, is truly what a county fair is all about.

Left to right: Reserve Champion Market Goat was won by Carson Carver and Grand Champion Market Goat this year, went to Gracyn Coriell. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Goats-G-C.jpg Left to right: Reserve Champion Market Goat was won by Carson Carver and Grand Champion Market Goat this year, went to Gracyn Coriell. Submitted Photos Left to right: Gracyn Coriell with her Grand Champion Goat fist-bumping her closest competitor Carson Carver with his Reserve Champion Goat while in the show ring. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Goats-Fist-Bump.jpg Left to right: Gracyn Coriell with her Grand Champion Goat fist-bumping her closest competitor Carson Carver with his Reserve Champion Goat while in the show ring. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

