Portsmouth Wind Symphony names Maestro John Christian as new conductor

PORTSMOUTH — After an intensive two-month search process, the Portsmouth Wind Symphony (PWS) Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the Search/Selection Committee’s recommendation to hire Maestro John Christian as PWS’s Conductor/Music Director, effective August 1, 2021.

The Wisconsin-born trombonist holds a master’s degree in Educational Instruction and Curriculum from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Music in Trombone Performance from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Mr. Christian is the Director of University Bands at the University of Charleston, WV and taught previously at the Almaty International School in Almaty, Kazakhstan, the Rabat American School in Rabat, Morocco, the State University of New York at Buffalo, and other high schools and universities throughout the United States.

Mr. Christian’s conducting honors include the Tbilisi National Conservatoire of the Republic of Georgia, the State Wind Orchestra of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, the Oregon State University Chamber Winds, the Rollins College Wind Ensemble in Orlando, Columbine High School in Colorado, a series of concerts with members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and New York and Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the All

American Music Festival at Universal Studios/Disney World. “I am delighted to join the PWS as their new conductor”, Christian shared. “Since moving to theTri-State, I’ve hoped to make music with a regional ensemble. I look forward to building on the foundation of our former conductor Terry Thompson and making music with PWS members for

our surrounding communities.”

PWS President M. Trent Williams added “the PWS has found in Maestro Christian a perfect blend of high artistic standards, dynamic podium skills, and a wide-ranging repertoire – combined with a friendly, approachable demeanor that exudes an infectious passion for classical music. We are absolutely thrilled to have Christian lead the PWS into our 29th season and beyond.”

Christian will take the podium at the first PWS rehearsal of the new season on Monday, August 23. He has already begun work selecting repertoires for each concert of the 2021-22 season, which promises to be an exciting one. His first official performance will be at the PWS season opener on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth. We still have vacancies in some sections and welcome accomplished musicians and advanced students to join us.

Subscriptions for the 2021-22 season will be available beginning in September for new and renewing subscribers. Single tickets will be available to the public beginning in October. For more ticket information, visit vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at 740-351-3600.

