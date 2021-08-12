Friday’s Fair Schedule

Friday, August 13

Grandstand: Entertainment by SAMMY KERSHAW – 8:00 p.m.

Local Talent Showcase Tent: Poverty String Band – 7:00 pm

Senior Citizen Day: Ages 60 & older – $3.00

Livestock Arena: 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, 9:00 a.m.

Horse Arena: 4-H Contesting Horse Show, 9:00 a.m.

Senior Fair Office Open: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Cloverbud Interviews, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Local Talent Showcase Tent

Livestock Arena: Open Dairy Show, 12:00 noon

Livestock Arena: Showman of Showmen Contest, 6:00 p.m., Announcement of Outstanding Exhibitors

Note: 4-H livestock not participating in any Junior Fair sale may be removed from midnight Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday if not entered in any open class show.