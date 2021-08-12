Friday’s Fair Schedule

Friday, August 13
Grandstand: Entertainment by SAMMY KERSHAW – 8:00 p.m.
Local Talent Showcase Tent: Poverty String Band – 7:00 pm
Senior Citizen Day: Ages 60 & older – $3.00
Livestock Arena: 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, 9:00 a.m.
Horse Arena: 4-H Contesting Horse Show, 9:00 a.m.
Senior Fair Office Open: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Cloverbud Interviews, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Local Talent Showcase Tent
Livestock Arena: Open Dairy Show, 12:00 noon
Livestock Arena: Showman of Showmen Contest, 6:00 p.m., Announcement of Outstanding Exhibitors
Note: 4-H livestock not participating in any Junior Fair sale may be removed from midnight Friday to 6:00 a.m. Saturday if not entered in any open class show.