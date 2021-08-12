SSU requires masks indoors

PORTSMOUTH – Responding to an increase in cases of the COVID-19 virus Delta variant in Ohio, Shawnee State University issued a safety protocol effective Aug. 9 requiring everyone to wear a mask when indoors on campus. The requirement applies to all visitors on campus in addition to students, faculty, and staff.

“We are responding to the news from Governor DeWine that Ohio is seeing widespread transmission of the Delta variant,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “The Centers for Disease Control has advised that fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public indoor settings in regions with high transmission.”

In the Aug. 6 letter to the SSU community, President Bauer continued to urge everyone to get vaccinated. He noted that data from self-reporting of vaccinations suggests the campus population is below the target rate.

“Our goal is 75% vaccination rate on campus to safely lift restrictions,” President Bauer said, asking everyone to get the shot and self-report getting it. “The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we are protected and can get back to completely normal campus life.”

President Bauer reminded the campus community to monitor health daily, stay home if ill, complete the daily pre-screenings on SSU’s mobile app, and participate in frequent testing for COVID-19 if not vaccinated.

Shawnee State University offers vaccines to any qualified person through the SSU Health Clinic in Hatcher Hall, 1001 Fourth St., Portsmouth. Call (740) 351-3608 for information or visit www.shawnee.edu/health.

