Rock on the River presents season finale

PORTSMOUTH- Rock on the River will close out the 2021 season this Friday with a spectacular line-up featuring Jonny the Fox, Social Intents, Kings Hollow, Zeroking and Revision Revised.

Event promoter Mark Defoe said, “In honor of Friday the 13th we have an additional act scheduled from our usual four bands.” Defoe added, “We feel like our first season has been a spectacular success even though at times the weather hasn’t co-operated.”

The concerts take place from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. at Three Bridges Outdoor Concert Venue located at 132-2nd St.

“We thank the Boneyfiddle Project and Final Friday in Boneyfiddle for creating space dedicated to an alternative type of music”. Defoe said. “We do get a lot of new people attending these concerts in addition to many from Final Fridays”.

The venue is located within the DORA zone which permits open alcohol in approved containers with a DORA wristband. Wristbands and approved cups can be purchased for $1.00 each at participating bars. These events are family friendly. Bring a chair or blanket.

