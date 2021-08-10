4H group Show Blenders had the Grand and Reserve Champion Rabbits

LUCASVILLE — Day two of the fair started out with the Rabbit Show and it was a muggy hot day for the furry friends. It was, however, a much quieter show than yesterday’s poultry show.

There were some really tiny competitors in this show, as several of the children could not be seen above the cages. There were all different sizes of competitors from grade school all the way through high school.

The rabbit show was a bit longer than the poultry show also. The rabbits were not throwing their feathers around, but they were shedding some pieces of fur from all the excitement and maybe some frustration of being brought in and out of their cages. After all was said and done, the champions were selected and the rabbits could go back to the peace and quiet of their personal cages.

Winning Grand Champion Market Rabbit was Ciara Jones. Jones will be a junior this year at Bloom-Vernon Local Schools. She said that she has been in 4H since she was 5- years-old. Jones is sort of an ‘old hat’ at winning with rabbits, as she has won several times since she began showing rabbits and she said that she has even won grand champion two or three times.

This being the first time since being in high school. Jones is a member of the Show Blenders 4H group. Jones said that she has two more years in which she can show.

“I was excited and I knew I had a good rabbit this year,” Jones said.

Watching the show, you could see Jones’ face and that she knew she was going to do well, as the judge took her rabbit out of the cage several times while choosing the Grand Champion.

The Reserve Champion Rabbit was won by Noah Wright. He will be in the eighth grade at Valley Middle School this year. Wright is also a member of the Show Blenders 4H group. He too, said that he has won before this year and that he will keep doing this and that he likes showing rabbits.

He said that he too could tell the judge liked his rabbit as he did the same thing with his rabbit by taking it in and out of the cage. Wright was asked how long he had been in 4H and he answered, ”Pretty much my entire life and I like being in 4H.”

The judge, Joey Martin, was quick to thank the parents for bringing their children and their rabbits. He also mentioned that they had a nice group of rabbits for this show.

