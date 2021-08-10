Twins pill a sweep at the lamb show Tuesday at the fair

LUCASVILLE — The Scioto County Fair Lamb show started at 5 p.m Monday night and lasted quite a while as it didn’t end until 9 p.m.

This pair of champions just happen to be siblings and twins, Ava and Owen Artrip children of Megan and Curtis Artrip from Wheelersburg. On a Facebook page, it stated, “These two were on fire tonight!” And when all results were in, this statement was so true.

The Grand Champion Market Lamb was won by Owen Artrip and the Reserve Champion Market Lamb was won by his sister, Ava Artrip.

In the Commercial Ewe Category, the Grand Champion was won by Ava and the Reserve Champion was won by her brother, Owen.

As if that was not enough, this set of twins took the top two spots in Intermediate Showmanship as well, with Ava being the Champion and Owen being the Reserve.

These children are members of the Happy Campers 4H group and will be in the 6th grade at Wheelersburg this year. This is only their third year showing lambs. Ava had won Grand Champion Market Lamb last year. Their mother Megan said that they decided to take all this year, going back and forth with the Grand and Reserve places in different categories. She also said that these two are very competitive and everything is a competition. They will even race to the mailbox to win.

Megan Artip said that Owen had won in so many open shows that they went to this year, and he had not lost to Ava, but Ava was the champion in showmanship last year at the Scioto County Fair, and she went in with the advantage. Sh’s said they were very happy with all the evening’s results and they all went home and were elated and ecstatic. “We knew we had some really great lambs, but we didn’t know we were going to walk home with both Grand and Reserve champions.” Both Ava and Owen competed last week at the Ohio State Fair and did very well there too.

Whatever they do while raising their lambs, the Artrip family must be doing things right because they sure took home the prizes this year.

Left to Right: Owen Artrip and Ava Artrip twins who won Grand and Reserver Champion Market Lambs, plus several other championships with their lambs. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Lambs1.jpg Left to Right: Owen Artrip and Ava Artrip twins who won Grand and Reserver Champion Market Lambs, plus several other championships with their lambs. Jo Williams

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved