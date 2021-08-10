Troopers seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Scioto County

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 410 grams of heroin, 88 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine and one gram of marijuana worth approximately $50,000.

On August 2, at 8:45 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Nissan Altima with Kentucky registration for a headlight violation on state Route 728. While interacting with the occupants, troopers detected an odor of marijuana and a baggie was located. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Brianna I. Love, 26, and passenger, Isreal Crumpton, 27, both from Detroit, were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first and second-degree felony, and trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $55,000 fine.

