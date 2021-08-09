Scioto County Fair kicks off with Poultry Show

LUCASVILLE — The anticipation is over. The 2021 Scioto County Fair opened the gates Monday, with the poultry show kicking things off. The clucking and crowing from the chickens to the roosters sounded the alarm. The fair has begun.

One could not tell who was more excited to begin the show, the children or the chickens. However, you could hear the chickens as soon as you walk toward the Poultry barn, but that could have been because the children were messing with them preparing them for the show.

All of the competitors were grouped and each group was called to the show table when it was their turn. Parents and friends alike were snapping photos and all smiles as their 4H’ers set up on the table. Group by group were called to show in their category and placed in their set until the final places were ready to be announced. The grand champion chicken was announced as the chicken owned and showed by Madden Cartee, who cried tears of utter joy. Cartee is a member of the Buckeye 4H’ers. Cartee was crying crocodile tears during the interview with the PortsmouthDaily Times. She said this was her first year in 4H and showing chickens.

Cartee is 10- years-old and will be in the fifth grade at Minford Middle School. Her mother is Kristy Cartee and her smiling grandfather is Mike Shonkwiler. Cartee raised her chickens at her grandfather’s place and he said that she would come over every day to feed and water them, plus clean the pen. When asked if she would show again, she said, “Oh yes.” She said that she was not expecting to win this year, which made the winning so much sweeter and brought on the happy tears.

P. J. Miller, who is a member of the Hip-Hop 4H group, won the Reserve Champion chicken. Miller will be in the sixth grade this year and attends Waverly City Schools. This is Miller’s second year in 4H and he said he wasn’t expecting to win this year, “I was really surprised.”

Not only was the fair opening with the poultry show, but people were also filing in and everyone seemed to be wearing a smile. This year is exciting for everyone, because of the big disappointment from last year. People were just happy to see that the fair was going to happen this year. It was, however, noticeable that there were not as many animals this year as in 2019, not just for poultry, but for the others like swine, goats, lambs, rabbits and others. While speaking with several people, they felt it was because many of the people who normally bring animals to the fair decided not to do so this year for fear of COVID shutting the fair again and going through last year’s disappointment all over again.

If the rain doesn’t stick around all day each day, people will be coming back this year to see and do all of their many favorites of the Scioto County Fair, like the food, entertainment, rides, animals and so much more that is offered and that you can see this year at the 2021 fair.

Left: Madden Cartee with her proud grandpa Shonkwiler and her Grand Champion Chicken. Right: P.J. Miller with his Reserved Champion Chicken.

