King’s Daughters offering COVID-19 testing at locations throughout region

ASHLAND, Ky.—With COVID-19 cases rising again in our region, King’s Daughters would like to remind the public of its COVID-19 testing locations.

Testing is available, by appointment, at:

• King’s Daughters Drive-Thru Center, 2406 Carter Ave., Ashland

• KD Cannonsburg Urgent Care Center, 12470 U.S. Route 60

• KD Grayson Urgent Care Center, 609 N. Carol Malone Blvd.

• KD Prestonsburg, 1279 Old Abbott Mountain Road

• KD Portsmouth Urgent Care Center, 2001 Scioto Trail

Please call (606) 408-COVD (2683) for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Patients presenting at any of King’s Daughters Urgent Care Centers with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested as part of their visit, per provider order. Usual visit charges and co-pays will apply. UCC patients are seen on a first-come, first served basis.

COVID-19 testing is not performed in King’s Daughters Emergency Department. Patients with severe symptoms or who have tested positive and are in need of medical care through the ED are asked to call (606) 408-COVD (2683) before arrival to receive specific instructions.