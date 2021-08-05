2021 Scioto County Fair Queen and Court Announced

LUCASVILLE — Many people are anticipating the upcoming 2021 Scioto County Fair especially 4H boys, girls, and parents. Last year’s fair was not at all normal but 4H shows were implemented very nicely by the fair board so that the 4H boys and girls could at least show their animals that they had worked with all year.

One of the things that did not get notice last year was the crowning of the Scioto County Fair Queen, Katie Rigsby and her court. This year that will hopefully not be the case, as the 2021 Scioto County Fair queen and her court was announced on July 10th.

The queen and court announcement was held a little bit different this year, as normally, they would be announced on the Monday evening of the fair. The fair board went ahead and had the crowning on Saturday, the 10th of July. However, there will be a ceremony or introduction of the Queen and her court at the Grandstand on Monday evening, August 9th, tentatively around 7:30 p.m.

This year’s group consists of the queen and four fair court members. The girls are all from Scioto County and belong to various 4H groups.

Crowned as the 2021 Scioto County Fair Queen was Haven Hileman, daughter of Ed and Robin Hileman. She is a member of the Country Cousins and Kids Club where she shows swine, Food & Nutrition and Leadership projects. She also belongs to the Minford Dairy Club and shows dairy cows. Hileman graduated from Portsmouth West High School and will be attending The Ohio State University majoring in Animal Science.

The 2021 Scioto County 1st Runner Up is Rachel Davenport, who is a senior at Wheelersburg High School. Davenport is the daughter of Mary Ann Journey. She belongs to the Hip Hops Club and shows rabbits and competes in sewing. Davenport is also a member of the State Fashion Board.

The 2021 Scioto County Fair Princesses are Faith Harting, Zoe Leist, and Anna Knapp.

Harting is the daughter of Lynn and Dave Harting. She belongs to the Greensprout Club where she shows lambs and competes in sewing. She is also a member of the Rough Riders where she shows horses. Harting is a Notre Dame High School graduate and will be attending Belmont University in the Fall.

Knapp is the daughter of David and Melissa Knapp. She is a member of the Lyra Livestock Club showing Market and Breeding Cattle. Knapp is a junior at Green High School.

Leist is the daughter of Sara Johnson and Scott Johnson. She is a member of the Goat Getters where she shows goats. She is also a member of Blazin’ Bridles where she shows and competes with horses. Leist is a senior at Portsmouth High School.

If you are attending the Scioto County Fair on Monday, visit the Grandstand and show your support for these girls.

Haven Hileman – 2021 Scioto County Fair Queen https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Fair-Queen.jpeg Haven Hileman – 2021 Scioto County Fair Queen Photos by Kathleen Kuhn 2021 Scioto County Fair Queen and Court – (L to R) Zoe Leist-Princess, Rachel Davenport-1st Runner-up, Haven Hileman-Queen, Anna Knapp-Princess and Faith Harting-Princess. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Fair-Girls-2.jpg 2021 Scioto County Fair Queen and Court – (L to R) Zoe Leist-Princess, Rachel Davenport-1st Runner-up, Haven Hileman-Queen, Anna Knapp-Princess and Faith Harting-Princess. Photos by Kathleen Kuhn

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

