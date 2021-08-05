Masks at the county fair are optional at this time

The Scioto County Fair is set to begin on Monday, August 9 and run through Saturday, August 14.

“We are excited for the return of the fair,” said Scioto County Fair board president Todd Jenkins. “We have added several new attractions that we know you will enjoy.”

The 2021 fair will be a full fair complete with rides, food vendors, and all of your favorite events.

The Scioto County Fair Board wants to assure the public that the members of the Fair Board and staff have cleaned, sanitized and painted all facilities at the fairgrounds in preparation for the return of the fair and that you will find everything in pristine condition.

“At this time, pending any forthcoming COVID-19 guidance and/or directives from the Scioto County Health Commissioner, masks will be optional at this time regardless of vaccination status,” reported Jenkins. “We do, however, request that attendees practice social distancing when possible.”

Jenkins said they will be consistently sanitizing all public spaces for the duration of the fair activities. There will also be hand sanitizing stations available throughout the grounds.