New Boston hires officer; Discusses speed limits and golf carts

NEW BOSTON — The Village of New Boston Council held its first meeting for August Tuesday, with several items on the agenda.

Publisher of the Portsmouth Daily Times, Hope Comer asked questions to the council regarding the two investigations the Daily Times had recently reported about. Comer asked Carl Compton, Interim Police Chief if Officers Robert Deerfield and Larry Anderson had been given any duties since returning to work.

Deerfield told the Daily Times they had not been given any duties since returning and they were “winging it” every day to protect the village as best as they could. Compton stated that Deerfield had been doing the schedules since he returned and that Anderson was back on duty with traffic stops and things of that nature. Compton stated they were doing the same duties they had before they were placed on leave.

The Daily Times also asked Justin Blume, Village Solister, if Dawn Frick had represented New Boston on Equal Employment Opportunity cases besides the one that she did on the incident. The Daily Times pressed further on what Frick had been hired for, and after hesitation and discussion with Blume, it was determined that she was not functioning as the Village’s legal counsel when she was conducting a review of the reports. Blume stated that the Villages Insurance Carrier provided Frick to investigate and they paid her.

The Daily Times asked one final question as to why Chief Goins had not been asked to return to work. Mayor Williams stated that he had to complete looking over all of the reports before he would be able to make that decision and it should be weeks instead of months.

The mayor then read a letter of recommendation to hire Matthew Qualls as a New Boston Police Officer. Councilman Dan Fetty made the motion to hire pending Qualls completing the evaluations required and Councilman Jon Mills seconded the motion with all members voting in favor of hiring Qualls.

During reports, Blume requested that council go into executive session at the end of the meeting for litigation purposes.

Next was the Committee Reports, where Councilman Mike Meehan, the head of Streets, Alleys & Buildings Committee, talked about the report of the Committee and made a motion to bring in an ordinance to make the speed limit on both Gallia and Rhodes consistent with 35 mph limit. Councilman Ryan Ottney seconded the motion.

During the meeting council also discussed an ordinance authorizing the operation of low-speed under-speed or utility vehicles. Once again, the ordinance brought up a discussion.

Councilman Korey Jones brought in some information about the speed limit being raised to 35 mph in another community and had talked to someone in that community to see if this has caused more accidents. Jones stated he was told it didn’t seem to at all. However, Council voted to keep it at 25 mph for the 2nd reading when a vote was taken.

New Business from Council members was heard from Councilman Fetty, who spoke on some of the new businesses that were coming into New Boston and what a positive thing that was for the Village.

Also, during New Business, Councilman Ottney made a motion that he felt that employees of the New Boston Village should wear masks when they are inside or in vehicles with other people. After some discussion, the motion was brought back up and no one in Council seconded the motion, so no action was taken.

The meeting was then voted upon to go into executive session for pending litigation.

