Nathan Stanley to headline free concert

WHEELERSBURG — A double award-winning and Grammy-nominated country music entertainer is set to perform this Friday in Scioto County.

Nathan Stanley, Grandson of Ralph Stanley, who has recorded with artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Brad Paisley and Patty Loveless, according to his biography online. Stanley has landed nine solo albums to his success. In the year of 2011, “White Dove” Stanley’s song with Vince Grill, was named #1 song on Inspirational Country Music.

Stanley and his band will be performing at the LWAC Theater located at 8805 Ohio River RD. in Wheelersburg, Ohio. The concert is set to begin Friday, August 6 at 7 p.m. and admission is free.

Non-profit organization, Living With A Cause is sponsoring the event.

“Our united effort is to do things to help others,” Mike Gifford, President of Living With A Cause said, “Our program is totally about helping others”. Gifford said all proceeds collected will go to someone who is in need.

In October of 2014, after signing a record deal with Willow Creek Records out of Nashville, TN, Stanley’s album Every Mile paved the way for his first GMA Dove Award nomination and win for “Bluegrass album of the year”.

Stanley is said to have performed for the queen of England when her majesty visited the state of Virginia in 2006. He made his first debut at the age of two on stage with his grandfather at the Grand Ole Opry

For more information regarding this event, you can reach out to 740-357-3252 or 740-464-6792. Stanley’s music tracks can be found on Nathan’s website or on Itunes.

