OSHP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

SCIOTOVILLE–On Monday, August 2nd at 4:17 p.m., the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a single-vehicle serious injury crash on Highland Bend Road near the intersection of Stockham Hollow Road.

Daniel McGuire, 57, of Portsmouth, was driving a 2010 Toyota Highlander westbound on Highland Bend Road. He drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. McGuire sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on arrival at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

McGuire was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by Porter Township Fire Department and EMS.

