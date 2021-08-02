CRADLE to hold Walk for Life September 11th

Things are slowly getting back to some form of normalcy, and with that in mind, CRADLE is going to be able to have their annual ‘Walk for Life’ this year.

CRADLE’s 16th annual Walk for Life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Speaking with Hannah Toney, Office Manager, she said that CRADLE is celebrating 25 years of service, which makes the Walk even sweeter.

“We are thrilled to be able to have an in-person Walk this year,” Executive Director Mandy Arthur said. “Due to the circumstances we all found ourselves in last year, we were unable to have the ‘Walk for Life’ like we usually do. It was necessary for us to hold a Virtual Walk. Even though we were saddened to not be able to gather like normal, we were greatly moved by the continued support and generosity that was shown to CRADLE. We have the absolute best supporters and we are grateful for you!”

Arthur continued, “One thing we learned last year was to not take for granted the freedom we have to come together in support of life. It is my desire to see the biggest crowd yet for this year’s Walk for Life. When we gather together, it shows the community that we believe all life is valuable and worth defending.”

Arthur shared CRADLE strives to be the voice for those who don’t yet have a voice. CRADLE wants to show love to those who find themselves in a crisis pregnancy situation and help the moms, dads, and grandparents who are in need of support and a helping hand.

“By showing the love of God and being the hands and feet of Jesus, we hope to encourage our clients to choose love and choose life. All life is precious and a gift from our Heavenly Father. Every life, at all stages and age, is sacred and of unmeasurable worth,” Arthur said. “The funds raised through this walk will help us to continue serving the children and families in our community and the surrounding areas.”

Their website states that CRADLE is celebrating 25 years of service, which makes this year’s walk even more special! The Walk will begin and end at CRADLE, 1112 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, OH. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk will start at 9 a.m. To register, you can go to their website http://www.cradlepcc.org/, call 740.354.2273 or in person in the Carousel Center at 1112 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, OH between Waller St and Stinton St (next to Temple Baptist).

The T-shirt you can get free if you register to walk for CRADLE. The flyer for CRADLE's Walk for Life.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

