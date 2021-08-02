COVID-19 cases up 83% in July compared to last year

PORTSMOUTH- COVID-19 cases increase nearly 83% in July compared to last year.

Scioto County experienced the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in July since the all-time high of 1,998 new cases in December of 2020.

There were 269 new cases reported last month, the highest number since February when the new cases topped 342. This year’s total compares to 147 new cases during July of last year.

Last year July marked the beginning of a surge in cases in Scioto County that lasted for six months that peaked in December.

Not only were cases up in July, compared to last year but also hospitalizations and deaths were higher, while recoveries were down.

New hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in July totaled 26 compared to only 12 in July 2020. There were three COVID-19 related deaths reported this July compared to only one in 2020. There were 48 recoveries in July compared to 90 recoveries last year.

Low vaccination rates (Only 35% of Scioto County residents have been fully vaccinated) and the spread of the more contagious delta variant is blamed for the surge in new cases in Scioto County according to local health experts.

The local health departments continue to urge everyone that is eligible to get vaccinated and if they are not vaccinated to continue to wear a mask in public and avoid large gatherings.

The CDC last week also urged vaccinated people in COVID-19 hot spots to resume wearing masks indoors.

The agency cited new data indicating that vaccinated people can spread the very transmissible delta variant.

