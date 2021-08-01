Jessica Carrington awarded SSU Early Career Faculty Teaching Award

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University has announced the 2021 Faculty Awards. As part of this year’s presentation, the recipient of the Early Career Faculty Teaching Award is Jessica Carrington. An Assistant Professor of Nursing, Carrington has been with the university’s Department of Nursing since 2018.

An alumna of SSU, Carrington received her Associate Degree of Nursing in 2010 before continuing her education to receive her BSN and MSN at other institutions. Within her field, she connects with students in clinical and lab settings as well as face-to-face and online courses. Within the university she has been part of several teams including the Honors Committee, Educational Policy & Curriculum Committee, Admission, Progression & Graduation Committee, and the Resources Committee. She is also a member of the American Nurses Association.

“As I prepare students to carry their knowledge and experiences to healthcare settings, it is my hope that their desire to continue learning and growing never burns out,” Carrington said. “In the same manner, I want to continue to learn and grow in my role to help prepare students for a successful future. I am humbly honored to have been nominated and selected for this award in recognition of my efforts.”

The Early Career Faculty Teaching Award acknowledges outstanding teaching of a new member of the faculty and recognizing the excellence of faculty impact on students, scholarly approach to teaching and learning, and contributions to undergraduate education.

To learn more about this year’s Faculty Award recipients, visit www.shawnee.edu.

Jessica Carrington https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/08/web1_Jessica-Carrington.jpg Jessica Carrington