Five-year-old competing in National Amateur Motocross Racing Championship

HURRICANE MILLS TENN. — Most of the time, when people think of dirt bike racing they are thinking of adults or teenagers, but there is a local special little guy who is only five years old, who is competing next week in the Loretta Lynn AMA Amateur Motocross Championship in Tennessee.

Kooper McKenzie, son of Kyle and Megan McKenzie of Minford, has grown up around dirt bikes, but just started competing in October of 2020. McKenzie has been invited to compete in this Championship next week and looking forward to it.

McKenzie will be racing as one of the top 42 racers in the nation in his specific class at Loretta Lynn’s AMA Amateur Motocross Championship which is held at her ranch in Tennessee. This is a prestigious event that is an honor to get to attend. The McKenzie family including Kooper’s little brother Mathis were leaving on Friday to get to the ranch as sign-ups are on Saturday morning and McKenzie will get to practice on Monday before his races on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

McKenzie’s interest comes from his father Kyle, who said he grew up racing dirt bikes and had even competed himself in this Championship. He said that Kooper got his first bike when he was three and then began competition this past fall. This would have him racing for only nine months and his dad said that they never dreamed Kooper would be racing at this level his first year.

“He progressed extremely quick, compared to most his age group four to six-year-old class. He will be one of the younger ones in his class,” Kyle said. “Kooper made it in the area, but not in regionals because he did have a wreck on of his races, however, I signed him up as an alternate and there are different classes riders can choose and some of them chose another class and with Kooper’s ranking, he then got chosen to fill in this class.”

The McKenzie’s said that there are so many classes that the races are spread over the whole week. They said that it is a big event that has multiple things going on like concerts every night, a big swimming pool because the ranch is a campground during the year.

His mother Megan was asked if it made her nervous for Kooper to race at such a young age and she said, “I’m praying the whole time he’s out there.” His dad said that he almost feels the same as he felt when he was racing with the butterflies and things.

When asked what his favorite part of racing was this five-year-old quickly said, “Winning!” Megan said Kooper loves racing so much that he is obsessed and doesn’t even watch regular television. He will ask them where he is racing the next week and he will watch videos from that track the entire week. Dirt Bike racing has to be a family affair, as they said that they travel every weekend. They said it’s just like any other traveling sport. This week however will be a special event for Kooper’s racing and the entire family.

The Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship is the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross racing program held right there at Loretta Lynn’s ranch and this year they are celebrating their 40th event. If you want to learn more about this event, you can go to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @:LorettaLynnMX

Five-year-old Kooper McKenzie competing in a race on his dirt bike this year. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_Kooper-McKenzie.jpg Five-year-old Kooper McKenzie competing in a race on his dirt bike this year. Submitted Photos Kooper McKenzie is only five and already competing in a National Motocross Championship https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_IMG_2261-1-.jpg Kooper McKenzie is only five and already competing in a National Motocross Championship Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

