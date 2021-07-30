Thursday storm causes flooding and damage

SCIOTO — Powerful storms tore through the area Thursday, leaving numerous power outages, flash flooding, and several trees down.

Green Township was hit particularly hard as Fire Chief George Moore reported flooding at their station on Gervais Road in Franklin Furnace. The chief said it was the first time he could ever remember the station flooding. The storm washed out part of Gervais Road near the Senior Citizens building.

Flooding was also reported on Big Pete, Junior, and Junior Furnace Roads in the Franklin Furnace area Thursday evening. Chief Moore also reported a mudslide Friday on Back Road as a result of the storm.

Both Portsmouth and New Boston experienced urban flooding with the Offnere Street underpass being closed for a time and the Westbound lane of US-52 at the New Boston Village Corporation line near the waterworks plant.

During the deluge, water was reported on US-52 from McDonald’s to Hickies Restaurant in New Boston.

Many local residents in the city experienced basement and street flooding during the storm surge.

Other areas that experienced flooding were SR-73 in the Rarden and Otway areas and near Taylor Lumber.

Power outages were widespread throughout the area, including Lucasville, Rosemount, portions of Portsmouth, Minford, South Webster, and Wheelersburg areas. Some outages are still reported this morning.

The storm brought between two to five inches of rain to parts of the county and wind gusts over 30 mph during the height of the storm. Fortunately, the bulk of the storm moved south of Scioto County after the initial onset.

Thursday evening’s storm caused road damage at 100 Gervis Road, Franklin Furnace. Along with road damage area flooding and mudslides took place. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_100-Gervis-RD-Franklin-Furnace.jpg Thursday evening’s storm caused road damage at 100 Gervis Road, Franklin Furnace. Along with road damage area flooding and mudslides took place.