May indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 23 and returned 48 Public Indictments and 1 Secret Indictment. The Defendants indicted are charged as follows:

THOMAS L. COOK, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

TOBY L. HALL, 40, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

SHAWNA FRAZEE, 31, South Shore, Kentucky, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

SARAH L. SHEETS, 38, Ironton, Ohio, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

JOHN C. AEH, 43, Wheelersburg, Ohio, 2 Counts Sexual Battery, 2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, Conspiracy, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

JAMES W. LAYNE, 46, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Sexual Battery and Dereliction of Duty.

ANDRA M. WARD, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

WILLIAM M. AKERS, 60, Lucasville, Ohio, Failure to Appear.

ROY TYLER KING, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary, Breaking and Entering and Petty Theft.

JONNELL LYNN CLARK, 37, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary, Breaking and Entering and Petty Theft.

TODD RAY PARSONS, 27, Chillicothe, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs , Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

NOAH STEVENS SINES-RILEY, 23, Chillicothe, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

SARA A. DANIELS, 42, McDermott, Ohio, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

RANDALL GASTON TUFTS, JR., 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

TODD RAY PARSONS, 27, Chillicothe, Ohio, 12 Counts Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 12 Counts Breaking and Entering, 9 Counts Petty Theft, 3 Counts Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

NOAH STEVENS SINES-RILEY, 23, Chillicothe, Ohio, 12 Counts Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 12 Counts Breaking and Entering, 9 Counts Petty Theft, 3 Counts Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

DAMIEN CAIN WILLIAMS, 22, McDermott, Ohio, 12 Counts Criminal Damaging or Endangering, 12 Counts Breaking and Entering, 9 Counts Petty Theft, 3 Counts Theft and Possessing Criminal Tools.

JAMES ARTILLUS McGLONE, II, 59, Portsmouth, Ohio, Burglary and Petty Theft.

JAMIE MICHELLE CRAFT, 22, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering, Falsification in a Theft Offense, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

BRADLEY JAMES CRABTREE, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering, Falsification in a Theft Offense, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

KEITH GUMP, 47, Metz, West Virginia, Burglary and Telecommunications Harassment.

JEREMY CRABTREE, 42, New Boston, Ohio, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class.

KYLE JAMES TURNER, 35, Lucasville, Ohio, Attempted Burglary.

CHRISTOPHER DALE WOLFE, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault, Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Robbery and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

JOHN NOAH SMITH, 29, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Arson, Breaking and Entering and Possessing Criminal Tools.

CHRISTOPHER L. FIELDS, 46, Higginsport, Ohio, Theft, Forgery and Falsification in a Theft Offense.

FRANKLIN LEE HOLSINGER, 54, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Burglary.

JACOB R. WOLFE, 32, South Portsmouth, Kentucky, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

RICHARD DEVON HIENEMAN, 30, Portsmouth, Ohio, Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Cocaine and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

HEATHER MAYO, 32, Portsmouth, Ohio, Disorderly Conduct, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Cocaine and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

BRIAN KEITH LESTER, 54, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Felonious Assault.

NISA E. MINGUS, 60, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft of Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Processing of Drug Documents.

VERNON BUFFINGTON, 33, Cleveland, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer.

DEREK H. ROSS, 40, Columbus, Ohio, Trafficking in Marihuana, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

ROBERT E. GILLENWATER, 71, Beaver, Ohio, Possession of Heroin.

ASHLEY HOLDREN, 32, Piketon, Ohio, Theft of Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

VERNON BUFFINGTON, 33, Cleveland, Ohio, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

ADRIENNE ELAINE LOGAN, 40, Homeless, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility.

RYAN SANDERS, 31, Ironton, Ohio, Theft.

TIFFANY KAY LODWICK, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault and Endangering Children.

REGINA RAY, 56, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class

Telecommunications Fraud.

JULIE M. HORSLEY, 43, Milford, Ohio, Burglary.

DAMIEN CAIN WILLIAMS, 21, McDermott, Ohio, Breaking and Entering.

MICHAEL SCOTT BISHOP, 35, Kitts Hill, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering.

AUSTIN JAMES PHILLIPS, 26, Lucasville, Ohio, Theft.

CODY MICHAEL NEFF, 23, South Webster, Ohio, Breaking and Entering.

JASON SCOTT MIREE, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Breaking and Entering.

BOBBY RAY SPENCER, 48, Piketon, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability.

