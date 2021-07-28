Former Portsmouth West graduate to hold music recital in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — Alec Arnett a Portsmouth West graduate is holding a recital at the All Saints Episcopal Church on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. Guests will hear selections by Mozart, Johannes Brahms, and more at this recital.

Alec is a singer at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ohio under the direction of Dr. Dennis Davenport. He teaches voice/piano/saxophone at RED School of Music in Marysville, Ohio. At Otterbein, Alec performs with the opera theatre company, Concert Choir, and the Early Music Ensemble. This summer 2021, he was the co-organizer and conductor of the Otterbein Summer Singers chamber choir.

Arnett is a senior at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio where he studies vocal performance and music history. He studies voice with Dr. Karen Eckenroth, piano with Dr. Suzanne Newcomb, and organ with Prof. Jennifer Bell. A resident of McDermott, he grew up a member of the Portsmouth community: attending school in the Washington-Nile Local School District and performing throughout the city including with the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery, 2nd Presbyterian Church, and All Saints Episcopal Church. He is the recipient of the 2021 Presser Foundation Scholarship at Otterbein and has performed in Masterclasses with both Daniel Neer and Jonathan Retzlaff. In 2021, he was selected as a semi-finalist in the Orpheus Vocal Competition. Alec holds memberships with NAfME, OMEA, Delta Omicron, and Phi Delta Theta.

“This will be the second performance of my spring 2021 recital at Otterbein. The recital, April 2021, was live-streamed via the Otterbein University Department of Music YouTube page and is still available for viewing, but now is the chance to hear it live,” Arnett said, “I am so excited to return to my hometown to perform this beautiful music. Thank you so much to Mr. Justin Wiget, Director of Music at All Saints Episcopal Church for the invitation. I look forward to seeing this wonderful community in the audience on August 8.”

Arnett’s accompanist’s for the evening is Dianne Frazer. Frazer is recognized globally as a premiere collaborative pianist. Known for her wit and style on and off stage, she “exudes an energy and an excitement that is both irresistible and endearing.” She has performed with a “who’s who” of international artists and has performed in Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, and Merkin Hall.

Frazer recently returned to the Columbus(OH) area after ten years on the faculty at Louisiana State University and two years in New York City. She is a principal pianist for the National Flute Association, International Society of Bassists. She holds two performance degrees, was a two-time Fischoff finalist and was an adjudicator for the prestigious Dranoff International Two Piano Competition. Touring with individual artists is a big part of Ms. Frazer’s schedule, which is a direct by-product of the many conventions and festivals she plays. Her passion for making music with other musicians is almost equal to her passion for creating strong and lasting friendships, and this makes for a very gratifying and balanced life.

Arnett performed some of the leading roles of the great musicals that Portsmouth West Music Director, Linda Tieman held during his time at West and his powerful voice is full of life and so enjoyable to hear. It is always great to see our local youth succeeding in things that they started learning right here when they were younger.

All Saints Episcopal Church is located at 610 Fourth Street, Portsmouth. Save the Date and Time: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 6:00 p.m.

Alec Arnett, senior at Otterbein University, studies vocal performance and music history and is the former student of Mrs. Linda Tieman, Portsmouth West Schools Music Director. Dianne Frazer, recognized globally as a premiere collaborative pianist, will be Arnett's accompanist.

