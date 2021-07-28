Sheriff announces new way to deposit money into commissary accounts

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced that his office has modernized the process by which family and friends can deposit money into an inmate’s commissary account, at the Scioto County Jail.

Sheriff Thoroughman states that his office now offers an inmate’s family and friends an easy, immediate way to provide their loved ones with spending money during their incarceration. All funds are deposited into a kiosk located in the lobby vestibule of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

All funds deposited to the inmate’s account are guaranteed and can be posted in real time. The inherent advantage for the inmate population is immediate account access. This affords inmates the ability to purchase phone time as well as order additional hygiene and/or food items from the commissary provider.

Secure Deposits kiosk can accept cash, debit, or credit cards and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The kiosk provides a user-friendly touch screen monitor to select the inmate by either name or booking number. Once a deposit is made, a receipt will print out for the person making the deposit.

If using a credit or debit card, be advised a driver’s license is required to verify identity. Once identity is verified, credit/debit transactions can be made.

Friends and family may also make deposits from the comfort of their home. This may be done by visiting the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office webpage, going to “Inmate Information” and selecting “Deposit Money Online”.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that it is important to modernize and update processes and equipment when needed. In doing this, we must also be a good steward of the funds that we are entrusted with. This modernization is at no cost to the residents of Scioto County.

