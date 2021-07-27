Health departments warn of COVID-19 cases on the rise

SCIOTO — Scioto County is currently experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to the City and County Health Departments.

On Tuesday, July 27, Scioto County Emergency Management sent out a release updating the community on the rise of COVID cases. According to the release, most cases have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. Active cases for the county and city combined amount to 152 active cases.

Testing for variants is only conducted on hospitalized vaccine breakthrough cases so an accurate picture of the variants circulating within the state as well as the county is unknown at this time.

The current Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still effective against all known variants.

The release states the best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination. If you do not wish to get the vaccine, the health department strongly recommends masking while attending large events or out in public.