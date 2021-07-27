Summer Outreach Program to present live production of Storybook, Tales, and Treasures

PORTSMOUTH — The Summer Outreach Program that is held at the 14th Street Community Center sponsored by Wings of Hope, The Counseling Center, and PATH Integrated Healthcare will come to an end for the summer.

To commemorate the end of their outreach program, their youth will bring Storybook Tales and Treasures to life. On July 29, at 6 p.m., Mound Park will come alive with these Storybook Tales.

“Rhythm, Arts, And Drama was created by Maxine Malone and has not been in the limelight so much in the past couple of years as it was at one time, due to the fact that Ms. Maxine has been so busy being the Director of the 14th Street Community Center and owner and CEO of Wings of Hope here in Portsmouth. Ms. Maxine realizes she’s not getting any younger, and her granddaughter, Judah is growing up fast. She wants to make Judah her protégé and mentor her to one day take over Rhythm, Arts, and Drama,” Sharon Davis, Board President, Wings of Hope Recovery Services said.

Storybook, Tales, and Treasures is a live production of different Fairy Tales we all grew up on and added a few storybook tales that youth Judah’s age is experiencing now and is produced by Maxine and Judah Malone.

Malone said that storytelling plays a big role in early childhood literacy. It prepares them for many of the different things they will encounter in their lives as they get older. They are not all fairy tales of happily ever after but can show a child how bad things can happen in their lives, and how we are able to overcome them. Fairy Tales can teach problem-solving skills and conflict resolution skills, along with increasing their imagination. “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.” Albert Einstein

Some of the characters and narrators are: Narrating little red riding hood-Julie Beckwith – Narrating Rapunzel-JudahMalone – Narrating Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz-Gennifer Davis

The Big, Bad Wolf Character-Javion Simpson – Tinman Character-Amari Harmon -Hansel Character-Jay Eichenlaub

Join Rhythm, Arts, and Drama Thursday, July 29th at 6:00 p.m. at Mound Park and watch the stories of Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel, The Wizard of Oz, Frozen, Humpty Dumpty, Rapunzel, and many others come to life before your very eyes; portrayed by the youth in the 14th Street Community Center’s Summer Outreach Program. Kids can enjoy Candy houses or a midnight chime as they are magically transported in time. Rhythm, Arts, and Drama states, “Come out and enjoy reliving your childhood. Bring your children so they can benefit from the re-telling of the stories. Your kids will thank you for it! Hope to see you there!”

The Hansel Character is being portrayed by Jay Eichenlaub. Chocolate the Horse will be carrying the prince in the play, Chocolate is owned by Jo Anna Donini and Wild Wes Stables. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-B90iW65vTn.jpg The Hansel Character is being portrayed by Jay Eichenlaub. Chocolate the Horse will be carrying the prince in the play, Chocolate is owned by Jo Anna Donini and Wild Wes Stables. Submitted Photos The Big, Bad Wolf Character is being portrayed by Javion Simpson and Narrating Little Red Riding Hood is Julie Beckwith. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-hAk2tFftgk3zG1.jpg The Big, Bad Wolf Character is being portrayed by Javion Simpson and Narrating Little Red Riding Hood is Julie Beckwith. Submitted Photos Narrating Rapunzel is Judah Malone and the Tinman Character is being portrayed by Amari Harmon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/07/web1_imgonline-com-ua-twotoone-TcgqMgBHgm2QejE.jpg Narrating Rapunzel is Judah Malone and the Tinman Character is being portrayed by Amari Harmon. Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

