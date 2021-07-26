Bloom-Vernon School Board members receive service awards

SOUTH WEBSTER – Dr. Timothy Horner and Charles L. Queen, board members for the Bloom-Vernon Local School District, were recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association’s Southeast Region.

Dr. Horner and Queen earned Veteran School Board Member recognition.

Recognition took place during the Southeast Region’s virtual Spring Conference on March 16, 2021. Dr. Horner and Mr. Queen were presented their awards during the Bloom-Vernon Board of Education’s July 19th meeting.

The Veteran School Board Member Award recognizes school board members who have served 10, 15, 20 and 25 plus years on their local school boards. Dr. Horner and Mr. Queen were each recognized for 40 years of service.

The Southeast Region is comprised of 18 counties representing 84 school districts. For more information, contact OSBA or your local school board members.

Established in 1955 and in its 66th year, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions.

According to Marc Kreischer, Bloom-Vernon Local Superintendent, “The district would like to thank Dr. Horner and Mr. Queen for their years of service to the district. They have always been dedicated and supportive board members and put students first when making decisions for the district.”

