Correctional officer indicted; other conspirators named

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated July 23, 2021, correctional officer Aeh was indicted on charges relating to his arrest July 9, 2021.

On that date, correctional officer John C. Aeh, age 43, of Wheelersburg was charged with one count of conspiracy, a felony of the fourth degree, one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree and conveyance into a detention center, a felony of the third degree.

The indictments handed down July 23 charged Aeh with Conspiracy, a felony of the third degree, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree, two counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree, and Sexual Battery, a felony of the third degree.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that as a result of the investigation, which began July 9, 2021, four additional persons were indicted related to Aeh conveying drugs into the Scioto County Jail. Two of the additional persons were/are inmates housed within the Scioto County Jail. The other two persons are friends/relatives of the two inmates.

Inmate Thomas L. Cook, age 40, of 1025 21st Street Portsmouth, Ohio and inmate Toby L. Hall, age 41, of 2123 18th Street Portsmouth, Ohio were indicted on Conspiracy, a felony of the third degree, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree, two counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree.

Shawna Frazee, age 31, of 9 Corner Street South Shore, Kentucky and Sarah L. Sheets, age 38, of 2412 South Seventh Street Ironton, Ohio were indicted on Conspiracy, a felony of the third degree, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree, two counts of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility, a felony of the third degree.

Sheriff David Thoroughman would like to thank his detective division for all the work that has gone into this investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.

