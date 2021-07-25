SOMC Memorial Ride taking place July 31

PORTSMOUTH — The SOMC Hospice Memorial Ride is scheduled to take place on July 31. The event raises funds for the Hospice Caritas Fund, and was inspired by hospice patient and motorcycle enthusiast Ricky Bryan.

The Memorial Ride gives participants an opportunity to show off their motorcycles before enjoying a scenic trip through southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. This year’s event is the first since 2019 after the 2020 Memorial Ride was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for the event begins at 11 a.m. in the SOMC Friends Center parking lot, where event t-shirts will be available for purchase. The ride will officially begin at noon. The cost to participate is $20, plus $5 for any additional passengers.

The Hospice Caritas Fund supports both hospice patients and their families in their time of need. It has been used to provide everything from day-to-day necessities, such as groceries, to fulfilling end-of-life wishes. For more information about the Memorial Ride or the Caritas Fund, please visit https://www.somc.org/development/events/memorial-ride/.