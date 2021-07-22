4th grader donates profits to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund

PORTSMOUTH — A local fourth-grader from Portsmouth Elementary School used her love for crafts and art as a way to raise money to fight childhood hunger.

Ramsie Lewis, the fourth-grader with a table set up at Bickett Machine & Gas Supply in Portsmouth, sold the things she made for childhood hunger. Even her five-year-old little sister, Maylie Lewis helped out when needed.

Lewis raised $300 and donated every penny to the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund. The Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund was established in January 2006 in memory of Steven A. Hunter, son of Mark and Virgie Hunter. Steven’s enthusiasm was contagious and his compassion inspires us all. Steven had a strong conviction to help those in need, rooted in his strong Christian faith.

According to the Hunter Fund, “in Scioto, Pike and Adams County, Ohio, one in four children are food insecure. The Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund provides healthy meals to over 1,300 children to take home every weekend.

Thanks to Lewis’ hard work, 100 meals will be distributed to kids that experience childhood hunger. Every single dollar helps. A donation of $30 will purchase food for 10 children for one weekend.

We are all proud of the work our young people want to do in our community to help others in need. Contributions can be mailed to Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, Inc., P.O. Box 802 Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or call Mark Hunter 740-354-3124.”

When young people set their minds to it, they can and do accomplish big things, just like Lewis did for the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.

Ramsie Lewis 4th grader from Portsmouth Elementary School all set up to sell her crafts at Bickett Machine & Gas Supply in Portsmouth.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

