Final Friday to celebrate Rich Moon

PORTSMOUTH — The Final Friday in Boneyfiddle concert series will celebrate the life of Rich Moon through music and stories Friday, July 30, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The concert, located at the Three Bridges Outdoor Concert Venue 132-Second Street, will feature performances by many of Moon’s closest friends including Deacon Ron Rideout, Johnny Whisman, Joey Ray Ferguson, Jacob Tolliver, Mikey Mike and the Big Unit and the Blonde Habits. Moon, who was the victim of a hit-and-run accident Dec. 5, lost his battle to survive after 11 days at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the life of our friend and Scioto County Icon, Rich Moon,” event coordinator Rob Black said. “We expect a healthy exchange of stories about Rich.”

During the event, there will be a dedication of two life-size cutouts of Moon created by local artist Joey Shannon. The cutouts will eventually be placed at two locations along Moon’s regular route to remind the public of him.

“Most reactions I’ve heard from his friends is they miss seeing him walking around town and these works of art will remind them of Rich,” Black said.

Before the Final Friday Concert Series Portsmouth will have the opportunity to participate in a “Moon Walk” Friday at 5 p.m. The “Moon Walk” is part of the celebration of life of Moon.

Participants will meet at Frank & Stein’s at 5 p.m. and drink a toast to Moon. Stops along the way include the Port City Pub, Oscar’s at the Holiday Inn, Patty’s & Pint’s and the Portsmouth Brewery. The “Moon Walk” will conclude at Final Friday in Boneyfiddle.

The route is within the newly designated DORA zone which permits alcohol to be consumed outdoors in approved cups.

At each stop along the way, beginning with the Port City Pub, participants will receive a special edition Rick Moon badge bearing a unique likeness of Moon, free of charge.

“There are five badges in total and in order to complete the set you must participate in the Moon Walk,” Black said. “You don’t have to drink alcohol to receive the badges. We’re proud that each establishment is providing these badges to the public at its own expense. It’s a tribute to how well thought of Rich was.”

The last badge can be collected at the Welcome to P’town table at Final Friday.

“We anticipate several friends will want to join us in the Moon Walk and share stories of Rich along the way,” Black said.

People are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the music after the “Moon Walk.” The event is free and family-friendly.

